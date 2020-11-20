He knew how to climb cell towers. Now NC man is charged with breaking into them.

Authorities have arrested a man they say broke into at least three cell towers to steal copper wiring.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office charged Kenneth David Voncannon VII of Durham with injury of real property, injuring wires of telephone companies and larceny, all felonies.

Investigators believe Voncannon, who worked as a cell tower climber and subcontractor for AT&T and T-Mobile, used codes only known to company employees and contractors to break into the cell tower areas, a release from the Sheriff’s Office stated.

The break-ins occurred Sept. 14, Sept. 15 and Sept. 22 in Wake Forest and Creedmoor, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe Voncannon cut the power to the cell line he was targeting. He then climbed the tower, cutting the brackets holding the line to the tower, and cut the line and let it fall to the ground, the release stated. They believe he then stole mostly copper wiring.

The damage and property he is accused of stealing amounts to almost $74,000, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Durham Police Department assisted the Wake County Sheriff’s Office in the case.