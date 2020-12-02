Apex police and family seek help to find missing single mom

A 26-year-old single mother from Apex has been reported missing after last being seen a week ago in the Cary and Morrisville area, according to police.

Emily Elizabeth Montgomery’s parents have not been able to reach her since she was seen last Wednesday night at around 10:53 p.m. at her home in west Apex, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for her, describing her as a missing endangered woman, believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Montgomery is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall white woman with a slim build, medium-length dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

She is a single mother, WRAL reported. Her Facebook account shows various images of her with a son.

She listed on her Facebook page that she is a social media and front desk coordinator at a Cary hair salon. The salon’s manager told The News & Observer on Wednesday she hasn’t worked there since early November.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Apex Police Department at 919-362-8661. Anonymous tips can be texted to to TIP411 using the keyword APEXPD.