Cary police investigate shooting at Dollar General store on East Chatham Street

CARY

A person was shot Wednesday afternoon outside a Dollar General store in east Cary, the Cary Police Department said in a news release.

The shooting took place in the store’s parking lot at 832 E. Chatham St., next door to a Bojangles restaurant in the Chatham Village shopping center.

The release did not say whether the person who was shot is a man or woman, how many times the person was shot or how seriously. It did not say whether police made any arrests or had a suspect.

Additional information will be released as the investigation continues, a department spokesman said in the news release,

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
Aaron Sánchez-Guerra is the business and real estate reporter for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He previously worked at WLRN Public Media in Miami and as a freelance journalist in Raleigh and Charlotte covering the Latino population. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University, a native Spanish speaker and was born in Mexico.
