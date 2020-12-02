Crime
Cary police investigate shooting at Dollar General store on East Chatham Street
A person was shot Wednesday afternoon outside a Dollar General store in east Cary, the Cary Police Department said in a news release.
The shooting took place in the store’s parking lot at 832 E. Chatham St., next door to a Bojangles restaurant in the Chatham Village shopping center.
The release did not say whether the person who was shot is a man or woman, how many times the person was shot or how seriously. It did not say whether police made any arrests or had a suspect.
Additional information will be released as the investigation continues, a department spokesman said in the news release,
This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.
