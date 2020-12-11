Police find food delivery driver shot multiple times, his car stolen in Chapel Hill

A driver was shot and his car was stolen after midnight Friday as he was making a food delivery in Chapel Hill, police reported.

Chapel Hill police responded to a report of gunshots in the 300 block of Umstead Drive, near the Barclay Road intersection, at 12:49 a.m. Friday, according to a news release. The driver was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to UNC Hospitals.

Police did not provide additional information about the victim’s condition or the suspect. They are continuing to investigate, the news release stated.

Anyone with information about the crime can call the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.