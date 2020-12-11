Raleigh News & Observer Logo
Police find food delivery driver shot multiple times, his car stolen in Chapel Hill

A driver was shot and his car was stolen after midnight Friday as he was making a food delivery in Chapel Hill, police reported.

Chapel Hill police responded to a report of gunshots in the 300 block of Umstead Drive, near the Barclay Road intersection, at 12:49 a.m. Friday, according to a news release. The driver was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to UNC Hospitals.

Police did not provide additional information about the victim’s condition or the suspect. They are continuing to investigate, the news release stated.

Anyone with information about the crime can call the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760.

Tammy Grubb
Tammy Grubb has written about Orange County’s politics, people and government since 2010. She is a UNC-Chapel Hill alumna and has lived and worked in the Triangle for over 25 years.
