Should Raleigh police use tear gas in the future? The chief agrees to take a look.

The Raleigh Police Department will develop more specific rules for controlling crowds, including whether to use tear gas, after criticism of its response to protests against police brutality last spring.

The department responded Monday to a consultant’s recommendations after Police Chief Cassandra-Deck-Brown requested an outside review of her agency’s response to protests May 30 through June 7.

The consultant, 21CP Solutions, made 39 policy recommendations, which the chief said the department had either completed or would complete in 30 to 90 days.

Several recommendations concerned tear gas, which before last spring, the department had last used in 1968 and 1974, so it “is not a widely or frequently used tool,” Deck-Brown noted in a memo to City Manager Ruffin Hall and Assistant City Manager Marchell Adams-David.

“Policy and procedure specifically dictate when such tear gas deployments should occur, and this policy, in the case of the initial deployment on Sunday, May 31, was not followed properly,” the memo noted.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

But when used properly, tear gas can keep officers from getting hurt and property from being damaged, the chief wrote.

The consultants recommended that the police work with the city and community to decide when and whether to continue using tear gas in the future.

The department will do this by April 1, Deck-Brown wrote.

But she cautioned that not using tear gas could mean using other tools when officers are attacked by people wielding rocks, skateboards and homemade explosives..

Alternatives include officers’ batons, “which creates a concern for both optics and the impact of physical injury,” the chief stated. “The injuries stand to become far greater, potentially for both the protester and the officer, by removing the availability of a munitions option.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

This is a developing story that will be updated please return for a fuller report.