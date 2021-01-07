They try to stop gunfire before it happens. Durham may see more of them soon.

Tammy Ferrell recalled how she and her grandchildren hit the ground after hearing a gunshot outside her home at Oxford Manor.

She’s noticed more shootings this past year at the public housing complex and the surrounding Braggtown community. She says many of the young men behind the violence are in quicksand.

“These people feel like they’re just stuck in the mud, in a situation they can’t get out of,” said Ferrell, who is Oxford Manor’s resident council president.

After a year of heightened gun violence, residents in Braggtown and other areas jolted by shootings may soon see a new team of “violence interrupters” on the streets.

As of Nov. 28, a total of 291 people had been shot in Durham in 2020, a nearly 63% increase from the same time in 2019, according to Durham Police Department data. The department did not respond to multiple public information requests for more current data as of Wednesday.

The Durham City Council could agree Thursday to partner with and expand Bull City United, the county’s violence interruption and outreach program.

The program currently consists of six people: three “violence interrupters” and three “outreach workers,” who respond to and try to prevent violence in certain areas.

Durham County’s public health department has run Bull City United since late 2016, The News & Observer has reported. The group started in the Southside neighborhood and around the McDougald Terrace public housing community, as the county had determined those areas had high rates of violent crime.

If city leaders agree to fund it, the program could expand its footprint to Braggtown and Oxford Manor, and a location around Cornwallis Road, another public housing complex.

The expansion would require seven new staff members, costing the city $363,332, according to a memo from the city manager’s office.

While city staff members recommend funding only two areas, two more areas — one in the Golden Belt district and another just south of downtown — are also up for debate.

Funding new hires for all four locations would cost the city $935,488.

City leaders eager to support

Council members spoke highly of Bull City United and were enthusiastic about funding it in October.

The group follows the Cure Violence model, an approach used by cities across the world that treats violence like a disease and frames it as a public health issue.

The Bull City United staff try to resolve conflicts between people who may be at risk of retaliating with violence. Most members, such as current supervisor David Johnson, have been convicted of past crimes and now use their street credibility to spread a message of hope.

They also point people to jobs, education and social services.

Council member Mark-Anthony Middleton, who has unsuccessfully advocated for hiring more police officers and trying gunshot surveillance technology, is excited the city may take action on surging gun violence.

“If we don’t get a handle on this problem, this problem will eclipse the prevailing narrative of Durham as an emergent city on the rise,” he said.

Community members want more

If the city stations Bull City United at Oxford Manor, Ferrell would like a community member from the complex to be part of it, she said.

She also would want the group to help residents with their mental health. Some have disabilities, drug addictions, and need some kind of counseling or coaching, she said.

“Once you assess these people to see what they would really, truly need, that violence is going to calm down,” she said.

However, she said she wouldn’t support having a violence interruption team at Oxford Manor until she knows more about what they do.

“I would like for us to give some feedback,” she said.

Regina Mays, an addiction recovery coach, lives just south of the Golden Belt district, within one of the areas that Bull City United may expand to if council members fund four new locations instead of two.

Back-to-back shootings last year shook her whole neighborhood, she said.

She appreciates Bull City United being a peer-based program, she said. She believes people with lived experience in gangs, or who have been on the street and since changed their ways, can relate more to the young people behind the increasing violence.

“Sometimes the streets know more, or the community knows more than our [police] officers do,” Mays said.

But she thinks “violence interrupters” cannot be the city’s only solution. She said funding must also go to housing and food security, as well.