Dozens arrested during riot at US Capitol. These suspects are from NC.

A violent mob of pro-President Donald Trump supporters overran the nation’s Capitol Wednesday, resulting in at least 69 arrests, four people dead and 14 D.C. officers injured, the Metropolitan Police reported.

Congress was set to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win Wednesday when elected officials, Congressional staff, journalists and other people working in the United States Capitol buildings were evacuated.

Metropolitan Police released a list Thursday morning of 69 people who have been arrested during Wednesday’s attack. The list included several from North Carolina who were charged with curfew violations while a few also were charged with unlawful entry. Washington, DC, set a 6 p.m. curfew Wednesday.

Police said more arrests are expected and released several photos of people of interest in connection with “unrest-related offenses.” The photos of people in the Capitol halls, on the Senate floor and in unidentified Congressional offices. One photo shows a rioter posing with a statue while another shows someone holding a shard of the sign that was outside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Here is who was charged Wednesday from North Carolina, as of 7 a.m. Thursday.

Earl Glosser, 40, of Matthews. Curfew violation and unlawful entry.

Lance Grames, 42, of Sanford. Curfew violation and unlawful entry.

Tim Scarboro, 33, of Monroe. Curfew violation

James Smawley, 27, of Charlotte. Curfew violation

Jay Thaxton, 46, of Concord. Curfew violation

Michael Jones, 23, home city unknown. Curfew violation

In addition to Wednesday’s riots, nine people were arrested Tuesday in Washington, D.C., in pro-Trump protests, the day before Congress certified the Electoral College votes. That group included two from North Carolina.

Thomas Gronek, 46, from Asheville, went to Washington, DC, in a brightly colored bus with light blue swirls, reminiscent of hippie vans from the 1970s, according to a photo on his Facebook profile. The phrases “Hippies 4 Trump 2020” and “USA Rules” are spray-painted on the windows.

Metropolitan Police Department charged Gronek with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and possession of unregistered ammunition.

Police said they confiscated a Springfield 9mm handgun, a Ruger .22 caliber rifle and an extended ammunition magazine that holds 110 bullets and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, The Hill reported.

The driver of the bus, Timothy Keller, 34, also of Asheville, was charged with driving without a permit. Keller has a pending unauthorized use of motor vehicle charge.

U.S. Attorney charges possible

United States Attorney Robert Higdon Jr. of the Eastern District of North Carolina, who was appointed by Trump, said Thursday his office also will investigate those who were charged in Washington, and they could potentially face charges in North Carolina.

“As a practical matter, those who committed crimes in and around our Capitol will be dealt with by authorities in the District of Columbia,” Higdon said in a statement.

But if investigations show that residents of the Eastern District of North Carolina traveled to Washington “with the intent to commit federal crimes, we will prosecute them here in the Eastern District.”

Lynne P. Klauer, an Assistant U.S. Attorney from the Middle District of North Carolina, said that also will happen in the Middle District. The U.S. Attorney is Matthew Martin, who was appointed by Trump.

“Our district stands ready to prosecute if, in the course of the investigations, law enforcement finds that there is a nexus to our jurisdiction, and it is appropriate to prosecute the case here,” she wrote.