More than 100 detainees, staff test positive for COVID-19 in Wake County Jail

Wake County Jail has its worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic, with more than 100 staffers and detainees test positive for the virus.

Durham County also has an active outbreak at its downtown jail, where a detention officer died from COVID-19 complications last year.

There are roughly 1,100 detainees in the Sheriff’s Office’s downtown Raleigh detention facility and the Hammond Road detention facility combined. Roughly 100 detainees and 17 staffers in the facilities are in isolation after testing positive for the virus, WRAL first reported.

There are 55 cases in the Downtown facility and 40 cases in the Hammond Road facility, the station reported.

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the Durham County jail also has an outbreak, with five cases among staff and 12 among detainees as of Jan. 12.

The state list, which currently reports 40 cases in the Wake County Detention Center, is updated twice a week and can lag behind actual numbers.

The News & Observer has contacted the Wake and Durham County sheriff’s offices for more information and will update this story .