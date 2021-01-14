Raleigh man drives into dentist’s office after robbing smoke shop, police say

Police say a man drove into a dentist’s office after robbing a Knightdale smoke shop early Thursday morning.

The incident began when a patrol officer saw a man driving through a parking lot with his headlights off, according to a town of Knightdale news release.

The officer tried to stop him, but the driver fled, accelerating onto Knightdale Boulevard.

Before police could catch him, the man, later identified as Hajj Abdul Shabazz, 52, of Raleigh, drove onto North First Avenue.

He lost control of his 2011 Kia Soul, hit the dentist’s office and fled, according to the news release.

Knightdale police officers chased after him on foot. With the help of a Raleigh Police Department K-9 unit, police found him on a roof on Maple Street, the release stated.

Police say Shabazz burglarized Smoke Times in store in Knightdale.

He was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, careless and reckless driving, hit and run, and several other traffic offenses.

He was taken to WakeMed Hospital after complaining about pain related to the encounter and will be taken to the Wake County Detention Center after he is released from the hospital.

“It is horrifying and infuriating that someone would endanger the lives and livelihoods of others over a few cartons of cigarettes,” Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps said in the news release. “Selfish and aberrant are not strong enough terms to describe this behavior. We are grateful to have the perpetrator in custody but saddened by the impact this will have on two of our local businesses.”