15-year-old boy shot in East Raleigh

A 15-year-old boy is in serious condition after a Monday night shooting.

Police responded to the shooting in the 700 block of Cooper Road near Poole Road at around 7:12 p.m. The boy had been shot multiple times, a news release from the Raleigh Police Department stated.

He was taken to WakeMed.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be random.

The News & Observer has asked the Raleigh Police Department for more information, including an incident report and any 911 calls.

The N&O has also asked police how the department determined the incident was not random.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919- 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.