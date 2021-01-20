Durham County sheriff reports death of woman jail detainee

A woman being held at the Durham County jail died after being taken to the hospital Tuesday, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said.

Brittany Kittrell, 34, was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office that did not describe her symptoms or injuries.

The medical examiner is still determining her cause of death, the release stated.

Kittrell was arrested Friday and charged with breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, robbery with a dangerous weapon, common law false imprisonment and felony possession of cocaine, the release stated.

She was being held in the jail on $5,000 bail.