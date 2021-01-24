Man shot and killed early Sunday in northern Durham

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man was shot and killed in northern Durham early Sunday morning.

Durham Police officers found an adult man shot just after midnight Sunday in the 100 block of Wakerobin Place. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

In 2020, 318 people in Durham were shot compared to 189 in 2019. Thirty-three people were fatally shot in 2020, compared to 32 in 2019, The News & Observer has previously reported.

The case is under investigation and no further details were included in a Sunday news release from police.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Durham Police at 919-560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.