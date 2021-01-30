Shots fired in Chapel Hill road rage incident along Fordham Boulevard, police say

Chapel Hill Police are investigating a hit and run that could have turned deadly, as shots were fired after two vehicles collided.

Around 7:45 a.m., police responded to reports of a hit and run on the service road along Fordham Boulevard in Chapel Hill, according to a news release Saturday.

The victim told police his vehicle was hit when he was trying to merge. He tried to pull over to exchange information with the other driver, the release said, but was met with gunfire instead.

At least two shots were fired from a handgun, according to the report, grazing the victim’s vehicle. The victim then fled the scene.

Police said the victim was not harmed by the gun shots, or by the collision.

Police said the suspect drove “a dark Oldsmobile sedan with lots of damage.”

The department is asking anyone with information about the incident — particularly anyone who might have cell phone video — to call 911. Those who wish to remain anonymous are asked to call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515. Police said in the release that information leading to an arrest may be eligible for up to $2,000 in reward.