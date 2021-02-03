2 Durham homicides may be connected, police say

The homicides of two men in Durham Wednesday may be related, police said, but did not explain how they’re connected.

Durham police said they responded to a gunshot wound about 5:50 p.m. on the 200 block of Cushman Street. A 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

While on Cushman Street, police were called to investigate another gunshot wound on the 500 block of Hardee Street — about 2 miles away. There they found a 19-year-old had been fatally shot.

Durham police say they are still investigating both homicides.

People with information about the homicides are asked call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

Durham had a record number of shootings in 2020, The News & Observer reported. A total of 318 people were shot, and 33 of them were killed.