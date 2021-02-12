Wake County prosecutor resigns after being charged with New Year’s Day crime

Wake County prosecutor Adam Everett was suspended for two weeks and remains on administrative leave after he was accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer, prosecutors said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Wake County prosecutor has resigned after he was accused of a crime on New Year’s Day, District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Friday.

Adam Everett, who had been an assistant district attorney in Wake County for roughly five years, has received a criminal summons accusing him of impersonating a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor. He was initially suspended, then placed on administrative leave, The News & Observer reported.

Everett went to a home with a holstered gun, said he was a sheriff’s narcotics officer and asked to search the apartment while threatening to get a search warrant, the criminal summons states.

The incident occurred on New Year’s Day between 1 and 1:30 a.m. at a downtown Raleigh apartment building, The N&O reported.

Freeman asked Mike Waters, the district attorney for Granville, Vance, Franklin, Warren and Person counties, to handle the case.

Waters said Everett is accused of saying he smelled marijuana, but there are no allegations he entered the apartment.

Freeman wrote in a statement: “It is crucial that the community trust our office’s ability to use sound judgment in making decisions. We have a responsibility to maintain the public confidence which requires that there is no hint of abuse of our authority, and that we do our best to live above reproach. I appreciate District Attorney Waters’ careful review of this matter.”