Wake teacher arrested, accused of inappropriate relationship with 14-year-old student

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office arrested Paula Stinson, a former Thales Academy teacher, Friday. Charlotte Observer file photo

A former teacher at Thales Academy in Rolesville was arrested after investigators found she engaged in an “inappropriate relationship” with a 14-year-old male student.

Paula Stinson, a 30-year-old physical education teacher, has been charged with 12 counts of taking indecent liberties with children, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday evening.

Investigators say they learned of the relationship after the boy’s parents discovered text messages between him and Stinson, and shared with them with authorities. In the course of the investigation, authorities learned that Stinson and the student engaged in “inappropriate interactions” at the school and the boy’s home over a two-week period.

Stinson was arrested Friday and booked into Wake County Detention Center, WCSO said.

The private school has “terminated” Stinson “as an employee of Thales Academy effectively immediately,” its founder and chairman, Bob Luddy, wrote in a statement to The News & Observer’s news partner, ABC11.