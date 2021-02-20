Pedestrian killed on I-440 near I-87 in Raleigh, police say

A man was killed in a highway incident near Raleigh late Friday night, police said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A pedestrian in Raleigh died late Friday night after being hit by a car on I-440, police said.

The death occurred on I-440 near the I-87 exit, according to a press release from the Raleigh Police Department.

Police said officers were dispatched at 11:39 p.m., and found the body of an adult male upon arrival. Police are investigating the death.

Saturday morning, an RPD spokeswoman and a watch commander said no further details were available because the investigation was continuing.

They were unable to say whether the vehicle involved in the death was present at the scene when officers arrived or to provide any further information about the vehicle.

They were unable to say whether the death was suspected to be an accident, or whether a suspect had been identified.

They were unable to identify the victim, provide his age or race, or say why he was walking on the interstate.

Police are asking anyone with information that might help the investigation to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org.