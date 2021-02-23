Crime

Police investigating homicide after Raleigh man found dead in his home

Raleigh police are investigating the death of a 48-year-old Raleigh man as a homicide, officers said Tuesday night.

Larry Donnell Morrisey was found dead in his residence on Marsh Hollow Drive Tuesday, according to an incident report. Officers responded to the home about 11:51 a.m., police said earlier Tuesday. The initial death investigation later became a homicide investigation, police said, but have not identified a suspect or cause of death.

The crime occurred sometime between Sunday and Tuesday, according to the incident report.

A 2010 Toyota 4Runner was also stolen, the report said.

