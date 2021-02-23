Police investigating homicide after Raleigh man found dead in his home

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Raleigh police are investigating the death of a 48-year-old Raleigh man as a homicide, officers said Tuesday night.

Larry Donnell Morrisey was found dead in his residence on Marsh Hollow Drive Tuesday, according to an incident report. Officers responded to the home about 11:51 a.m., police said earlier Tuesday. The initial death investigation later became a homicide investigation, police said, but have not identified a suspect or cause of death.

The crime occurred sometime between Sunday and Tuesday, according to the incident report.

A 2010 Toyota 4Runner was also stolen, the report said.