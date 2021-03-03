Teen charged with murder after 16-year-old fatally shot in Raleigh park, police say

Raleigh police have charged an 18-year-old in last month’s fatal shooting of another teen near a Raleigh park, according to a news release.

Police are charging Daniel Monserrate with murder in connection with the death of 16-year-old Waly Malik Faye. He has not been arrested as of 10:30 a.m. March 3, a release said.

On the afternoon of Feb. 4, a 911 caller said they found the body of a person with a head injury near a playground at Brentwood Park.

Police responded to the the northeast Raleigh park and found Faye injured from a gunshot wound. He died the following day from his injuries, police said.

Faye attended Sanderson High School, according to his obituary. He enjoyed track and playing keyboard. He was a crew member at McDonald’s. He loved to go on family vacations, especially during Thanksgiving, when they visited Myrtle Beach.

Police ask anyone with information about Monserrate to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.