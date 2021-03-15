Man charged with murder in 4-month-old double homicide in Knightdale

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office charged a 24-year-old with killing two men found dead inside an SUV in Knightdale four months ago.

Saquan Urkal Ward was charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Zavier Daniels and Aleek Bryant, who were found shot to death inside a Dodge Nitro in the 1200 block of Topping Lane just after noon on Nov. 3.

Ward was in prison for a probation violation when he was charged with the killings, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

From July 2019 to April 2020, Ward was in state prison on two sets of 2018 charges that included selling or distributing a controlled substance on school property and possession of a firearm by a felon, according the North Carolina Department of Public Safety offender database.

He returned to prison Dec. 14 on a probation violation, the database shows.