Crime

Man charged with murder after fatal Wake County shooting Saturday

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office charged a 25-year-old with murder after a fatal shooting Saturday night.

Andre Cleveland was charged with murder in the death of Deandre Jason Green, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting around 11:30 p.m. Saturday and found Green laying in the front yard of a home in the 9600 block of Fayetteville Road, according to the release.

Green was transported to a hospital, where he died. The two men were believed to be arguing before the shooting, according the release.

