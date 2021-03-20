Man killed in Brier Creek homicide, Raleigh police make arrest

A man was killed in a Friday afternoon shooting outside of the Barnes & Noble at Brier Creek, according to a release from the Raleigh Police Department.

Just before 2 p.m. Friday, officers received reports of a shooting in the 8400 block of Brier Creek Road.

When they arrived, officers found Arlandia Quaadir Parker, a 32-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the release. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police have made an arrest in the case, but have not provided any details about the identity of that person.

The News & Observer has reached out to the department for more details about the shooting. At the time of publication, spokespeople for RPD had not returned N&O phone messages.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.