Crime

Man killed in Brier Creek homicide, Raleigh police make arrest

A man was killed in a Friday afternoon shooting outside of the Barnes & Noble at Brier Creek, according to a release from the Raleigh Police Department.

Just before 2 p.m. Friday, officers received reports of a shooting in the 8400 block of Brier Creek Road.

When they arrived, officers found Arlandia Quaadir Parker, a 32-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the release. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police have made an arrest in the case, but have not provided any details about the identity of that person.

The News & Observer has reached out to the department for more details about the shooting. At the time of publication, spokespeople for RPD had not returned N&O phone messages.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

Profile Image of Adam Wagner
Adam Wagner
Adam Wagner is a Report for America member covering North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricanes Matthew and Florence, as well as efforts to prepare the state for future storms. He also contributes to environmental reporting and coverage of COVID-19. He previously worked at the Wilmington StarNews, where he covered multiple beats, including the environment.
