Crime

Police say this masked gunman robbed a bank in Chapel Hill. Recognize him?

The Chapel Hill Police Department is seeking this man in an armed robbery at the PNC Bank at 841 Willow Drive.
The Chapel Hill Police Department is seeking this man in an armed robbery at the PNC Bank at 841 Willow Drive.
CHAPEL HILL

The Chapel Hill Police Department released two photos of a man wanted for robbing a PNC bank on Saturday.

The suspect entered the bank on Willow Drive near the University Place mall at 12:46 p.m.

He showed the teller a gun and stole an unspecified amount of cash, according to a news release.

He was last seen running toward Conner Drive.

The suspect was described as Black, roughly 5 feet 10 inches tall, and 150 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue UNC hat, sun glasses, a blue shirt, green jacket, dark blue jeans, and purple surgical gloves, the release stated.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the watch commander at 919-612-8240, Orange County Communications by calling 911 or 919-732-5063, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.

  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use