Police launch investigation after severely injured 4-year-old found in Raleigh

Police launched an investigation on Sunday into the circumstances that led to a child suffering from severe injuries in Raleigh. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police have launched an investigation into how a child was severely injured in Raleigh.

Officers responded to a call in the 4400 block of Leadmine Road, near North Hills Drive, around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release.

There they discovered a four-year-old child suffering from severe injuries. The child was taken to the hospital, according to the release.

Captain Kevin Lillis said the department was unable to provide further information about the condition of the child or where the child was found. Police have also not said who was with the child when they arrived or who called to report the injuries.

Police have asked those with information about the incident to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-4357.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.