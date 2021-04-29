Crime

Man charged in fatal motorcycle crash that killed two in Cary

Cary police have charged a man who hit a motorcycle Tuesday, killing two people.

Mark William Abbott, 62, was charged with felony death by a motor vehicle, felony serious injury by a vehicle and driving while impaired.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Cary police responded to a call reporting a motorcycle and vehicle crash at Southwest Maynard and Old Apex roads.

A man and woman who were on the motorcycle died of their injuries.

Police have not yet released the names of the people who were killed.

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer
Ashad Hajela
Ashad Hajela reports on public safety for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He studied journalism at New York University.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use