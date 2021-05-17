Crime
Raleigh police say woman found dead Sunday had been missing for three days
Raleigh police say a woman found dead Sunday night had been missing since Friday.
Officers responding to a call late Sunday night found the body of 22-year-old Amber Lynn Lightsey, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release Monday.
Lightsey had last been seen leaving her job at Club Amnesia around 4 a.m. Friday, police said in a tweet that day.
She was found around 10:38 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North Rogers Lane, according to the release.
Raleigh police said the investigation is ongoing.
The News & Observer has asked police how Lightsey died and whether her death is being investigated as a homicide.
This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.
