Crime

Raleigh police say woman found dead Sunday had been missing for three days

Amber Lynn Lightsey was last seen alive early Friday morning leaving her job at Amnesia Nightclub driving a 2008 Toyota Camry, according to Raleigh police.
Raleigh police say a woman found dead Sunday night had been missing since Friday.

Officers responding to a call late Sunday night found the body of 22-year-old Amber Lynn Lightsey, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release Monday.

Lightsey had last been seen leaving her job at Club Amnesia around 4 a.m. Friday, police said in a tweet that day.

She was found around 10:38 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North Rogers Lane, according to the release.

Raleigh police said the investigation is ongoing.

The News & Observer has asked police how Lightsey died and whether her death is being investigated as a homicide.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

