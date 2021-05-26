Johnston County elementary school principal resigns after sexual assault arrest

A Johnston County principal has been arrested.

The principal of Clayton’s Glendale-Kenly Elementary School resigned Wednesday after he was arrested and charged with felonious sexual assault, Johnston County officials said.

Daniel Cole Yarborough, 33, was jailed on $250,000 bond and charged with felonious second-degree forcible sex offense, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

On Saturday at 12:03 p.m., deputies responded to a sexual assault complaint in Clayton. Their investigation determined Yarborough had assaulted a 31-year-old man, according to Johnston County Sheriff Office.

Yarborough was suspended with pay immediately following his arrest, and he has since resigned from his job, according to a statement from Johnston County Public Schools on Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office said the case remains under investigation.

Yarborough has worked in the Johnston County Public Schools since receiving his mathematics degree from N.C. State in 2009. He taught math before receiving his master’s degree in school administration from N.C. State in 2013 and becoming an assistant principal. He became Glendale-Kenly’s principal in July 2017.

Yarborough was a state champion swimmer at Lexington’s Central Davidson High School who later swam for N.C. State. He also helped coach the Marlins of Raleigh youth swim team from 2008-13, according to his LinkedIn page.

Assistant principal Kelly Holland will serve as Glendale-Kenly’s interim principal.