Five people injured in drive-by shooting on Fayetteville Street in Durham

Five people were injured in an overnight drive-by shooting in Durham, police said Friday.

Officers were dispatched around 11:51 p.m. to the 1200 block of Fayetteville Street south of the Durham Freeway.

They found three men and a woman who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Thirty minutes later, a man arrived at the hospital and said he had been shot in the same location.

Police are calling the incident a drive-by shooting.

Ninety-one people had been shot in Durham as of May 22 this year, compared to 87 last year. Of those shootings, 17 have been fatal this year, compared to nine by the same time last year.

On Thursday, the City Council tentatively approved plans for shifting 20 vacant police positions to a new Community Safety Department.

The police department currently has 79 vacancies among 556 sworn officer positions, Police Chief C.J. Davis told the council.

Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.