Police investigating homicide at Raleigh cemetery, NC State police say

The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at a cemetery Friday night, according to North Carolina State University.

The homicide reportedly took place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, which is adjacent to Schenck Forest, NCSU Campus Police said in a student crime alert Friday.

Though not near campus, Schenck Forest is owned and managed by the university.

Witnesses described seeing a woman and two men leaving the scene in a pick-up truck and a sedan, campus police said.

But Raleigh police have not said whether the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers dispatched just after 10 p.m. Friday to the 2200 block of State Farm Road found a man suffering from “serious injuries,” the department said in a news release Saturday.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Laura Hourigan, a spokeswoman for the department, declined to comment on what kind of injuries the man had sustained, or whether the department was investigating the death as a homicide, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.