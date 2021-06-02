Crime
Wake County deputy shot in Raleigh, Sheriff’s Office says
A Wake County sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning with a gunshot wound, a sheriff’s official said.
The deputy was shot during an eviction process, said Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eric Curry.
Law enforcement officers are on scene at the River Birch Apartments on Old Wake Forest Road, the sheriff’s office said in a tweet Wednesday.
The is a breaking story that will be updated at more information is available.
