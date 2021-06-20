Wake County paramedic shot at Raleigh Juneteenth event is released from hospital

A Wake County EMS worker was shot Saturday evening while responding to a call at a Juneteenth Day celebration in Raleigh.

The shooting took place just after 6:45 p.m. at Roberts Park on East Martin Street, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to the hospital for treatment.

His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The victim of the shooting was an EMS worker responding to a call during the Juneteenth celebration, said Leah Holdren, a spokeswoman for Wake County.

The paramedic was released from the hospital by around 11 p.m. Saturday night, she added.

A shooter has not been identified, The News & Observer’s news partner, ABC11, reported. WRAL reported that authorities don’t believe the shooting targeted the EMS worker.

Saturday was the state’s first officially recognized Juneteenth Day. The day, which became a federal holiday on Thursday, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African American people.

The N&O has reached out to the Raleigh Police Department and Wake EMS for more information about the shooting.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.