Husband of missing Sampson County woman in custody after chase on I-40 ends in Wake

The husband of a missing Sampson County woman is in custody after he led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase along Interstate 40 West Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple law enforcement agencies pursued a fleeing car in a chase that began in Four Oaks around 12:20 p.m., according to Beverly Herring of Johnston County 911. It ended in Wake County, she said.

ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner, confirmed that the driver of the car was Carl Wiggins, the husband of Kiara Wiggins, a 39-year-old Sampson County woman who has been missing since June 9.

Carl Wiggins, 49, reportedly stole a black 2003 Ford Excursion in Bladen County last week, ABC11 reported. That appeared to be the vehicle officials chased along I-40, ABC11 reported.

Monday, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office released a missing person’s alert about Kiara Wiggins, who relatives last saw on June 9. Relatives contacted the Sheriff’s Office on June 18 to report her missing, according to the alert.

Warrants were on file for Carl Wiggins for felony larceny and possession of a motor vehicle for the Ford Excursion, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said they also wanted to ask Carl Wiggins about his wife’s “whereabouts,” according to the alert.

Sgt. Marcus Bethea, a spokesman for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, said Wednesday’s chase began in Four Oaks after officers recognized the car and attempted to stop to the driver.

Herring said the driver fled on U.S. 301, then continued down U.S. 701 to Newton Grove. From there it went from N.C. 50 to I-40 West.

Officials said the chase continued on I-40 until the car was stopped by Highway Patrol spike strips near mile marker 330, between Jones Sausage Road and the I-440 Beltline.

Wiggins exited the vehicle and fled on foot, but was captured in the woods by the highway, video from ABC11 showed.

The N&O has reached out to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and Four Oaks Police Department for more information about the chase.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.