Crime

21-year-old fatally shot in Durham was dropped off at hospital, police say

Durham police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man who was dropped off at Duke University Hospital early Saturday morning.
Durham police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man who was dropped off at Duke University Hospital early Saturday morning.

Durham police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man early Saturday morning.

Tyree Kristopher Jones, an Oxford resident, was dropped off at the Duke University Hospital emergency room just before 2:30 a.m., the Durham Police Department said in a news release Monday.

Jones died shortly after.

Officers were dispatched to the hospital and determined the shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Chapel Hill Road. He was a passenger in a car when the shooting occurred, police said.

The News & Observer has asked Durham police for more information about the shooting, and whether a suspect or motive has been determined.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Investigator Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. Those who provide tips that lead to arrests can earn cash rewards and do not have to identify themselves.

  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use