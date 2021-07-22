Durham police charge 2 teens with murder in April shooting of Person High student

Ian Chance “Baby” Wells, 15, was found shot in Durham on April 4 and died a short time later. Durham Police have charged two teenagers with murder in connection with Wells’ death.

Durham police charged two teenagers with murder in an April 4 shooting on South Alston Avenue that killed a third teen, according to a press release.

Police responding to a car crash at 12:41 a.m. that night found Ian Chance “Baby” Wells, 15, fatally shot inside of a car that had crashed into a construction site.

Thursday afternoon, the department announced that a 16-year-old who was already in custody in Person County had been charged in the incident along with a 15-year-old who was arrested in Raleigh. Police did not identify either teen.

Police charged both with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Additionally, the 16-year-old has been charged with possession of a motor vehicle while the 15-year-old has been charged with assault by pointing a gun.

In the press release, investigators said they believe that Wells was shot in a parking lot in the 300 block of South Alston Avenue and tried to flee before crashing.

Wells was a freshman at Person High, The News & Observer reported. Imani Taborn, Wells’ sister, told The News & Observer that he had grown up in Durham but moved to Roxboro a year before his death.

Taborn also told The News & Observer that her brother was adored by his entire family, including his siblings, nieces and nephews. On the night of his killing, Taborn said, Wells had been spending time with family members before leaving about 11 p.m.

Durham Police are still investigating the homicide, and anyone with information can call an investigator at 919-560-4440 or submit information anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.