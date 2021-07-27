Three people shot overnight near downtown Raleigh, as city’s gun violence rises

At least three people were injured after a shooting in downtown Raleigh early Tuesday morning, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Getty Images/iStockphoto

At least three people were shot near downtown Raleigh early Tuesday morning, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. at East Martin and Bladen Streets, about six blocks east of Moore Square, police said in a news release.

Shortly after, two men and one woman arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The three victims traveled to the hospital by private vehicles, police said.

The News & Observer has asked Raleigh police for more information about the shooting, and whether a suspect or motive has been identified.

As of June 17, there had been 337 crimes involving guns committed in Raleigh with 42 resulting gunshot wounds, according to Raleigh police data. At least 12 people had been fatally shot.

That’s up from 276 crimes involving guns as of the same date the year before, with 37 gunshot wounds and eight people killed by gunfire.

Raleigh police detectives are asking anyone with information about the Tuesday shooting to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. Those who provide tips that help solve cases can earn cash rewards, and do not have to identify themselves.