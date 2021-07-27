Cary man arrested after placing stickers at Mexican restaurants. What they said

A Cary man has been arrested in connection to “I (heart) being white” stickers placed in and around two Mexican restaurants over the weekend, police said Tuesday. The Wichita Eagle

A Cary man has been arrested after reportedly placing “I (heart) being white” stickers in and around two Mexican restaurants over the weekend.

John Kantz, 60, has been charged with ethnic intimidation, said Capt. John Reeves, a spokesman for the Cary Police Department.

Stickers were placed on cars outside On the Border on Walnut Street, and in the restroom of Totopos Street Food and Tequila on Kildaire Farm Road, Reeves said.

Both incidents were reported between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police reports obtained by The News & Observer.

The N&O has contacted both restaurants for more information.

Kantz was arrested Monday, according to the Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification.

Ethnic intimidation is a misdemeanor offense in North Carolina.

The investigation remains ongoing, Reeves said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.