Police say man in yellow vest, others are breaking into homes in Orange, Durham counties

Local law enforcement is asking for the public’s help to identify a group of people suspected of breaking into homes in Durham and Orange counties.

The latest break-in was reported to the Chapel Hill Police Department around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday by a resident on Laurens Way, located off Weaver Dairy Road Extension near Homestead Road. The resident told police that four suspects were seen leaving the home.

No one was injured during the incident, reported in a news release Tuesday.

Chapel Hill police said the case is similar to a string of break-ins under investigation by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Durham Police Department.

A video posted to Facebook by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows a man in a yellow, reflective safety vest going to the front door of a house. The Sheriff’s Office reported that the break-ins happened on July 8 and July 19.

Deputies were able to recover video footage from a security system in one of the incidents, which shows a gray-blue Nissan Maxima driving up to the home. Investigators said the car is probably a 2008 to 2014 model.

The man wearing the safety vest got out of the car and walked up to the front door. When he knocked and no one answered, a second man exited the car to join him, investigators said. A third person stayed in the car. The two men next appeared in the video footage carrying stolen items from the home. Investigators said they kicked in the back door to enter.

The information was released just days after Carrboro police provided information about a break-in to a home in the Oakwood Apartments at 605 Oak Ave. The resident in that case arrived home to find people in his apartment and was shot at while chasing them across the complex parking lot.

Police have not said whether the cases are related, but Chapel Hill police said Tuesday that the public should not approach the suspects in the latest break-in.

Investigators have asked residents with security cameras to review their video footage for other incidents involving the men and to write down any details, including car license plate numbers, if they see something suspicious.

Anyone with information about the break-ins or the suspects can call 911 or make an anonymous report to Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515. Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.

Information also can be reported to Orange County Sheriff’s Investigator Nazworth at 919-245-2960 or Investigator Stewart at 919-245-2925.

The Chapel Hill Police Community Services division also is available to help residents secure their homes or provide more information about what to do in a similar situation, police said. For more information, call 919-968-2760.