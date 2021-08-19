1 dead, others injured after overnight shootings in Durham. More 911 problems reported.

Durham police are investigating several shootings in the city overnight, including one that left several people injured and one person dead at the McDougald Terrace community.

Durham police are investigating overnight shootings that left one man dead and at least three others injured.

Shortly before midnight, police tweeted that two men and a woman were shot in the intersection of Wabash Street and Ridgeway Avenue. One of the men died from his injuries, media outlets reported.

Around the same time, police said they were investigating a shooting in the 1000 Block of Linwood Avenue, where a man had been taken to the hospital.

The two locations about a half a mile apart.

A police watch commander said he had no information to release Thursday morning beyond the department’s social media posts.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

‘Seeing people falling’

McDougald Terrace resident Ashley Canady was on her porch when she heard shots ringing out off of Wabash Street, about 10 steps away, .

“It was just like they never stopped,” said Canady, president of McDougald Terrace’s Resident Council.

Like her, many people, including about seven kids, were outside, sitting on their porches, walking home from the store and hanging out in the parking lot, she said.

When the shots came through, the warm August evening devolved into mayhem, she said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“All you heard was screaming and yelling and seeing people falling,” she said. “It was like a scene from a movie.”

Canady herself was scrambling and panicking, trying to get children inside and making sure they weren’t injured.

She then heard one a man calling her name, she said. At first she thought he was on the ground working on his car, but then realized he was shot what appeared to be multiple times.

Next to the man was a woman who was also shot. The woman said don’t worry about her, Canady said, focus on the man. Canady applied pressure to his wounds, and told him to “stay with us,” she said, as he grabbed her arm and gasped for air,

Called 911 six times

Meanwhile, Canady and others had also started calling 911.

She called six times and kept getting a recording. When she finally got through, the man told her that it was the first he was hearing of the shooting, she said.

After the shooting ending, members of the community started looking for victims and grabbing towels to apply to gunshot wounds.

“I am proud of my community,” she said. “The community was the first responders last night.”

Earlier this month a Durham resident dialed 911 four times, and his wife dialed three times, after they saw strangers trying to break into their car, according to phone records he provided to The News & Observer.

Until recently, Durham had been routing nearly 1 in 10 of its 911 calls to Raleigh because of an operator shortage.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.