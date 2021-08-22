Avoid this Garner neighborhood as police pursue suspect armed with rifle, officials say

Garner police are advising residents to avoid the area near Atchison Street and Highway 50, as officers pursue a suspect armed with a long rifle. Dreamstime via TNS

Garner police are advising residents to avoid the area near Atchison Street and N.C. 50, as officers pursue a suspect armed with a long rifle.

The male suspect is wanted for an attempted armed robbery, police said in a tweet Sunday afternoon.

The robbery occurred Saturday, Capt. Chris Clayton told The News & Observer.

The suspect is described as a young and standing between 5 foot 10 and 6 feet tall, Clayton said. He has a goatee and is wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt and sneakers.

He said police had not yet identified the suspect’s name or age.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police had previously chased the suspect by car, Clayton said.

“After we discontinued pursuit, he subsequently crashed in or near a Garner neighborhood,” he said.

Police have reason to believe he is barricaded in a vacant house in the area, Clayton said.

A SWAT team has been deployed and is on the scene assisting, he added.