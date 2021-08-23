Man shot after argument, fight with teenager in Carrboro shopping center party venue

One man was shot early Sunday and a teenager was arrested after an argument at a Carrboro event venue, police said Monday.

Carrboro police got a call around 1:35 a.m. about a shooting inside Salon Monterrey, an event venue behind the Monterrey Mexican Restaurant at Carrboro Plaza, located at 104 N.C. 54.

Two men at a private party were arguing and then started to fight each other, police said. One man pulled a handgun and fired multiple shots, one of which hit the victim in the chest, they said.

Other party-goers held the shooter until police arrived.

The man who was shot was treated at UNC Hospitals and is in stable condition, police said.

Police charged the teenager with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury; possession of a firearm by a minor; possession of a firearm in establishment with alcohol; and possession of a firearm with altered serial number.

Officials with the Department of Public Safety took him to the Dillon Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Butner, police said. His name is not being released because he is under 18 years old, they said.

The incident is believed to be “an isolated incident, and we do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public,” police officials said in the release.

The shooting is the third violent incident involving weapons this month in Carrboro.

The first was on Aug. 2 when someone in a passing car fired multiple shots at a car in the parking lot of the Wendy’s restaurant in downtown Carrboro. Three people were injured when the car in which they were attempting to flee the gunfire flipped over in the restaurant’s driveway.

The other was on Aug. 5 when a resident of Oakwood Apartments at 605 Oak Ave. came home to find break-in suspects in his apartment. The resident chased the suspects, one of whom fired a single gunshot at the resident as they were running through the complex.

No suspects have been identified in either case.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Lt. Ryan Daniels with the Carrboro Police Department at 919-918-7418, or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.

