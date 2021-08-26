Johnston County sheriff’s deputies investigating after man found fatally shot

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead Wednesday night, media outlets report.

The man was found in the front yard of a quadplex around 7 p.m. on Steven’s Sausage Road off of Brogden Road outside Smithfield, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The two people involved in the fatal shooting were brothers, WRAL reported.

Capt. Jeffrey Caldwell told The N&O the Sheriff’s Office is meeting with the district attorney’s office Thursday morning before releasing information about the shooting.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.