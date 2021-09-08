74-year-old NC man charged with abusing family member under 13 in the 1970s

Detectives with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Ricky Godwin, Sr., 74, at his Selma home on Wednesday. Godwin faces 25 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child during a five-year period in the 1970s. Johnston County Sheriff's Office

A Selma man was arrested at his home Wednesday after being indicted on charges of taking indecent liberties with a minor family member over a five-year period in the 1970s.

David Ricky Godwin Sr., 74, was taken into custody by detectives with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office a day after a grand jury indicted him on 25 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday.

Under North Carolina law, taking indecent liberties with a child is defined as willfully taking or attempting to take liberties with a child under 16 for the purpose “of arousing or gratifying sexual desire,” or willfully committing or trying to commit a lewd or lascivious act with a child under 16.

Godwin was indicted after an 11-month investigation by the sheriff’s office, according to the release.

Authorities allege Godwin took indecent liberties with a family member under age 13 between 1972 and 1977.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He is being held at the Johnston County jail on $5 million secured bail.

Previous gambling indictments

Godwin previously came under scrutiny for running an illegal gambling operation through the company Regional Amusements Inc., The News & Observer reported.

He and his son, David Ricky Godwin Jr., were indicted in the summer of 2015 for an alleged gambling scheme that included video sweepstakes machines at convenience stores, restaurants and bars across Eastern North Carolina.

In March 2017, they entered a plea deal with prosecutors in which the Godwins agreed to forfeit more than $2.3 million and pay a $150,000 fine, in exchange for gambling and conspiracy charges against them to be dropped.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

In 2003, the Godwins pleaded guilty in federal court to operating illegal gambling businesses in Eastern North Carolina and structuring transactions to evade the Internal Revenue Service’s currency-reporting requirements, The N&O reported.

As part of that guilty plea, the elder Godwin was ordered to pay $5 million and forfeit to the federal government more than 300 video gaming machines. His son faced a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Staff writer Richard Stradling contributed to this story.