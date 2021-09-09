Defendant shot in Person County courthouse, deputies injured

The Person County Sheriff’s Office reported a shooting at the courthouse in Roxboro on Thursday.

A defendant enraged by a guilty verdict was shot in the head Thursday after he rushed toward a Person County judge and tried to grab a deputy’s gun, officials said.

Sheriff Dewey Jones said the incident at the Roxboro courthouse happened around noon and that one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“There is not a community threat,” Jones said in a statement. “The courthouse will remain closed throughout the remainder of the day.”

Louisburg attorney Boyd Sturges said he had spoken to a judge and identified the man as Christopher Thomas Vaughn, who was charged with false imprisonment after being accused of trying to coerce a female from a Wal-Mart.

Sturges said Vaughn threw a chair and ran for the judge’s bench and that two officers subdued the large man.

At one point, he said, Vaughn tried to grab a deputy’s gun.

