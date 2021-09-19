Shooting on NC Central campus leaves two dead in Durham, stadium in lockdown

A shooting on the campus of North Carolina Central University in Durham killed two people Saturday night, and locked down a stadium full of fans.

The Durham Police Department said two men were shot in the surface parking lot next to the Latham Parking Deck on East Lawson Street.

The men were taken to the hospital, where they died.

Neither of the victims were students, NCCU officials said in a statement.

The nearby O’Kelly Riddick Stadium, host to a home football game against Winston-Salem State at the time of the shooting, was placed on lockdown, they added.

There is no ongoing threat to the campus, officials said.

The News & Observer has asked Durham police whether a motive or suspect has been determined, and for more information about the two victims.

Police have asked those with information about the shooting to call Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are working to get information as quickly and accurately as possible. This story may be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page for the most up-to-date report.