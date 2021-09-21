Wake County high school under lockdown after social media threat

Two men were fatally shot in Durham Sept. 18, 2021.

A Wake County high school is under a “code yellow” lockdown Tuesday morning after a threat made on social media.

Students are remaining in place and no one is allowed in or out of the buildings at East Wake High School on Rolesville Road in Wendell, said Lisa Luten, a spokeswoman for the Wake County Public School System.

The lockdown began around 9:50 a.m., and classes are continuing while the threat is investigated, she added.

Eric Curry, a spokesman for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies were on scene at the school.

“We have closed off all access points to and from the school,” he said.

Parents will be able to pick up their kids at locations designated by deputies on scene, he added.

Luten and Curry said they were unable to provide any details about the threat, or where the threat was posted.

East Wake High School was informed about the threat by a student, Luten said.

