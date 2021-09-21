Durham police investigating 3rd shooting death near NC Central University in 48 hours

Durham police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot near N.C. Central University’s campus on Monday afternoon.

It was the third homicide in the area in less than 48 hours.

The man, whom police did not identify, died from his wounds around 1 p.m. in a residence in the 500 block of Dupree Street, according to a news release.

Police had taped off the area by NCCU’s Farrison-Newton Communications Building on campus on Monday, The News & Observer previously reported.

The shooting did not appear to be random, Durham police said.

The Monday homicide came two days after two men were killed in an NCCU parking lot, and just two hours before Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye called for action from the city, county and state officials.

“We will not live in fear or have our health and well being at risk due to gun violence and crime around our community,” he said. “It has to stop today.”

Police identified the victims of the Saturday shooting as Shamori Brown, 21, and Tavis Rhodes, 18, both of Durham.

The N&O has asked Durham police for more information about the Monday victim, and whether a suspect or motive has been identified.

As of Aug. 28, there had been 33 criminal homicides reported in Durham this year, according to the Police Department’s website. That was up from 23 by the same date last year and 28 the year before that.

Those with information about Monday’s shooting are asked to call investigators at 919-560-4440, ext. 29529 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

