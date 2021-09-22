44 years later, Raleigh police say they know who raped and murdered 77-year-old woman

The Raleigh Police Department said Wednesday that investigators had solved the 1977 rape and murder of Alma Jones.

Police say Jones, 77, was killed by Paul Crowder, who died in 2015.

Crowder was identified through a DNA profile of the suspect, which matched a saliva sample taken from a living relative.

The News & Observer has asked Raleigh police for more information about how Crowder became a suspect in the case, and whether he knew Jones.

The case was revived in 2011 when a box containing the case files was discovered during “a transfer of older case boxes.”

After consulting with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office, the case was exceptionally cleared, police said. Cases can be cleared by exceptional means when an offender has died or when witnesses decline to cooperate with prosecutors.

Police Chief Estella Patterson praised the “diligent, thorough investigation” conducted by detectives in the Wednesday news release.

“While we recognize that this conclusion will not ease the pain and loss the family has experienced, we are pleased that they finally have resolution to something they have lived with for a long time,” she said.

