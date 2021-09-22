3 charged with murder after man dies 2 weeks after shooting, Raleigh police say

There is breaking news.

Three people have been charged with murder after a man shot earlier this month died from his injuries, Raleigh police said Wednesday.

Police said Jewel Quandahor Dadzie, 26, died after being shot the night of Sept. 7, in a Brier Creek apartment complex.

Police have charged the following with murder: Kyle Leonuse Brown, 21; Richard William Jefferson, 21; and Dezmond Armond Harper Jr., 19. All have Durham addresses, according to the Raleigh/Wake County City-County Bureau of Investigation.

They are being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

On Sept. 7, at 11:20 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 7900 block of Sumter Ridge Lane. There they found an adult male who had been shot.

Police did not provide details Wednesday about how the three suspects may have been connected to Dadzie.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919- 834-HELP or go to raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are working to get information as quickly and accurately as possible. This story may be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page for the most up-to-date report.

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 9:10 PM.