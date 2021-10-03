Crime

One killed in Clayton hit and run near highway, town says

The Clayton Police Department is investigating after a person was killed Sunday morning in a hit and run near Highway 70, the town said.
The Clayton Police Department is investigating after a person was killed Sunday morning in a hit and run near Highway 70, the town said. Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

Clayton police are investigating after a person was killed Sunday morning in a hit and run near a highway.

The death occurred near Highway 70 and Medical Park Place, town spokesperson Nathanael Shelton said.

No details were provided about the victim, or what led to the hit and run.

Shelton did not respond when asked whether speed or impairment were factors in the death, or for more information about the victim.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

This is a breaking news story

In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are working to get information as quickly and accurately as possible. This story may be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page for the most up-to-date report.

This story was originally published October 3, 2021 9:10 AM.

