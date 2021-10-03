One killed in Clayton hit and run near highway, town says

The Clayton Police Department is investigating after a person was killed Sunday morning in a hit and run near Highway 70, the town said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Clayton police are investigating after a person was killed Sunday morning in a hit and run near a highway.

The death occurred near Highway 70 and Medical Park Place, town spokesperson Nathanael Shelton said.

No details were provided about the victim, or what led to the hit and run.

Shelton did not respond when asked whether speed or impairment were factors in the death, or for more information about the victim.

This story was originally published October 3, 2021 9:10 AM.