Who are Wake County’s top principals and assistant principals? These 10 made the cut.
Wake County is recognizing the top principals and assistant principals in North Carolina’s largest school district.
On Monday, the Wake County school system announced its five finalists for 2019-20 Principal of the Year award. They are:
▪ Elena Asburn of Broughton High School in Raleigh;
▪ Gretta Dula of Ligon Middle School in Raleigh;
▪ Bob Grant of Washington Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Ruth Steidinger of Olive Chapel Elementary School in Apex;
▪ Annice Williams of Poe Elementary School in Raleigh.
Wake also announced its five finalists for 2019-20 Assistant Principal of the Year award. They are:
▪ Leslie Blake of Millbrook Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Catie Burnette of Hilburn Academy in Raleigh;
▪ Kenya Moore-Kerr of Vandora Springs Elementary School in Garner;
▪ Dena Nealy of East Millbrook Middle School in Raleigh;
▪ Monica Sawyer of Enloe High School in Raleigh.
The semi-finalists and finalists were selected by the district’s principals and assistant principals. The finalists will be reviewed with the ones receiving the highest scores announced Oct. 3.
